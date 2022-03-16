Short Interest in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Rises By 30.9%

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 721,500 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKE. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 102.3% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 225,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 114,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,587 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 783,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 16.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 392,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 88,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,974. The stock has a market cap of $284.37 million, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.75. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

