Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WNS by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 209,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 96,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,914. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

