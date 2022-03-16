Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CDRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.