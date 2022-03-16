Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen Sells 3,853 Shares

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,406. The company has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

