NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells $239,861.25 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 600,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

