Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72.
- On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 567,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.35.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
