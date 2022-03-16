Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72.

On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 567,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.