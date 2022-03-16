Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski Sells 50,000 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ESTE remained flat at $$12.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. 840,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,803. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

