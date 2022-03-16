Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00.

NYSE TDG traded up $9.97 on Wednesday, hitting $656.00. 354,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $636.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

