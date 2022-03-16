628 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

DE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $388.20. 2,252,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,844. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

