BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ IUSV traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 527,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $78.18.
