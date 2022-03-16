Tembec (TSE:TMB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.19. Tembec shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 53,538 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18.
Tembec Company Profile (TSE:TMB)
