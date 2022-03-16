Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Decreases By 23.5%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.12.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

