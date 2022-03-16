Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Drops By 21.6%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,838 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 546,431 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,751,000 after buying an additional 373,263 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 341,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 226,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 357,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

