United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,467,596 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

