Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.74. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 22,181 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

