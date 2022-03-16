Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.84 and traded as high as C$5.01. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 227,041 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.12 million and a P/E ratio of -35.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.85.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

