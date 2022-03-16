Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $59.00

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.18. 298,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.