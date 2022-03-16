Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

OTCMKTS BOSSY remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.