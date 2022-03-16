Klever 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.55 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Klever has a market capitalization of $71.64 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.08 or 0.06680229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,968.64 or 1.00026430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00039543 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

