BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.8% during the third quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 64,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,513,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,086,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.