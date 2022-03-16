BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,245. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. BOX has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.13.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

