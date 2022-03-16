Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

