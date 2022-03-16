Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.48. The stock had a trading volume of 357,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.66 and its 200 day moving average is $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.44 and a twelve month high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

