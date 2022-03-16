Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41,070.28 or 0.99965489 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.20 billion and $251.75 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00069653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 272,824 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

