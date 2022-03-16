Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 111,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

HALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,008. The company has a market cap of $70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

