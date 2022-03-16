W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $94.04. 1,102,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,636. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $96.46.

W. R. Berkley shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

