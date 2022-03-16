$1.67 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.05. SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,440%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $10.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 3,090,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,337. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.54 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

