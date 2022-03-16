PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.27

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 43547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.