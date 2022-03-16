PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.27

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 43547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

