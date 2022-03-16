TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Shares Down 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.70. 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.90% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

