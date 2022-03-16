Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.19. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 11,046 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

