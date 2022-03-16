Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Trading Down 2.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 325,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

