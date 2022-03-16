Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCAP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $544.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,723 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

