Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

IOT stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 1,873,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,770. Samsara has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

