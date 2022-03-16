Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 771 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

Shares of FICO traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.72. 224,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,109 shares of company stock worth $12,301,725 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.