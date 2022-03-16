Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $836-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.89 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

COUP stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 5,822,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.82.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $18,850,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

