Cargojet Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Shares of CJT stock traded up C$1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$153.54. 49,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,155. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.06. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
CJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$222.18.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
