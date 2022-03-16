Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.85 and last traded at $74.84. 421,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 384,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86.

