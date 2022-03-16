Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 31,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,306. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.
Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
