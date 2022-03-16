Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.76. 220,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 240,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.