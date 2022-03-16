Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 950,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF remained flat at $$11.19 during trading on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Mitsubishi Electric ( OTCMKTS:MIELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

