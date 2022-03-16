Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Declines By 20.4%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KCCFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,920. Kutcho Copper has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

