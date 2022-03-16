IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,066 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXPI stock traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,365. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $168.74 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

