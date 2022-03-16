HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $151.50 million and $55,228.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00204721 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

