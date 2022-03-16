Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

EARN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 113,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

