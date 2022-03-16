Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

