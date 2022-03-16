Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,724.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 175,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 181,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 232,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 16,966,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

