BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

BBQ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. BBQ has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that BBQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

