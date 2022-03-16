Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $872.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Yext by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yext by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

