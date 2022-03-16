Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 41 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $53.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $650.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,442. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $539.02 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

