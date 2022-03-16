Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

